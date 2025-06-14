Is political violence getting worse?

The Brief More than 600 incidents of threats or harassment were made against local officials nationally in 2024, including at least 36 incidents in Minnesota. A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect after police say he fatally shot Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in a politically motivated and targeted attack.



Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot in what authorities say was a targeted, politically motivated attack. How often are local public officials facing these threats?

Political violence in Minnesota

By the numbers:

There were more than 600 incidents of threats or harassment against local officials nationally in 2024, according to the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University, which tracks political violence in America. The number of incidents increased 74% from 2022.

The group tracked at least 36 incidents in Minnesota during that same timeframe. Incidents included death threats, gun violence and stalking.

"Threats and harassment are becoming increasingly common at the national, state, and local levels of government," the group wrote in a recent policy brief.

An Owatanna man made threatening posts about killing law enforcement and politicians. In 2022, He was sentenced to prison for having an unregistered firearm.

Last month, a Minneapolis man was indicted after leaving a threatening voicemail to murder a member of Congress.

Political violence in America is not new. In 2011, a gunman attempted to assassinate former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords at a grocery store in Tucson.

Daniel Hernandez was the intern credited with helping save Giffords’ life and is now running for Congress in Arizona. He reacted to the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers in an emotional post on social media.

"As a gun violence survivor as someone who has received death threats not just now but in the past it's really important that we tone down the political rhetoric," Hernandez said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the folks of Minnesota today who have lost friends and leaders who were attacked because of the work that they do representing their constituents.

2 Minnesota lawmakers shot, one killed

Local perspective:

A Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband are dead after what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting of political violence early Saturday morning. A manhunt is underway for the suspect, Vance Boelter.

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were the two people killed Saturday morning when the suspect, allegedly dressed as law enforcement officer wearing a mask, shot them in their home. The suspect also shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home. Officials say they are out of surgery and are recovering. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said they're cautiously optimistic they'll survive.

Authorities are calling this a politically motivated and targeted attack against the lawmakers. The suspect had a manifesto that listed the names of pro-choice advocates, including some Democratic lawmakers.

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency. The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Gov. Walz said he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Several people have reportedly been detained and questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Gov. Tim Walz has spoken to Vice President JD Vance. The governor expressed appreciation for the ongoing coordination between federal law enforcement and Minnesota.

Dig deeper:

