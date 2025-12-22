Vikings-Lions: How to watch the Christmas Day match-up

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day at U.S. Bank stadium in their penultimate game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be on Netflix. Snoop Dogg will perform at halftime show.



Christmas Day is typically a time where families get together and open presents, enjoy coffee and gather for drinks and games.

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings’ fan, it’s also a game day this year. You'll want to make sure you have a Netflix account, and know your login information.

Vikings-Lions – How to watch

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game:

Matchup: Vikings vs. Lions

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to watch: Streaming on Netflix

That’s right, Netflix has gotten into the game of streaming live sports on Netflix. Thursday will mark the first time the Vikings have played on the platform that’s normally reserved for shows, movies and docuseries.

It’s become the new normal, with Thursday Night Football being broadcast every week streaming on Amazon Prime. Snoop Dogg is also doing a halftime show.

Vikings GameDay Live on Sunday

Timeline:

Tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 10-11 a.m. Sunday on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

The crew will give their takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Lions, look ahead to the regular season finale against the Green Bay Packers and give a glance at the playoff picture around the NFL.

Week 17 storylines

The backstory:

The Vikings are 7-8 and are on a three-game win streak after a 16-13 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. But as it has been much of the season, Minnesota’s quarterback situation is in flux. J.J. McCarthy left Sunday’s game late in the first half with a right hand injury and did not return.

Max Brosmer filled in, and led the Vikings to a go-ahead fourth quarter field goal that was the difference. If McCarthy can’t return on a short week, it’ll mark the seventh game he misses this season due to injury and Brosmer would get his second career start.

The Lions’ NFC Playoff hopes took a major hit after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. They’re 8-7 and currently have just an 8% chance to make the postseason.