The Brief Most stores and restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, so employees can spend time with their loved ones, but there are a few that remain open on Christmas. Some places might have staff available, but it's advised to call and check before heading out.



If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited in Minnesota.

Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday, so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Day

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:

CVS

7-Eleven

Circle K

Kwik Twip

Safeway

Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Fresh Thyme

Hy-Vee

Kowalski's

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Restaurants and bars open on Christmas Day in Minnesota

Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, and IHOP.

Some notable Minnesota restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, but should be contacted to know their specific hours. View those restaurants below:

331 Club

Black Hart of St. Paul

The Block

Breva Bar & Grill

Buca di Beppo

Cheesecake Factory

The Dakota

The Drake

Dukes on 7

FireLake Grill House

Fogo de Chao

Giulia

Hard Times Cafe

Holy Land

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

Manny's Steakhouse

Maynards

Mickey's Diner by Willy

The Nicollet Diner

Nicollet Island Inn

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Pub 819

Stock & Bond

Tullibee

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are also closed.