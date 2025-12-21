What places are open and closed in MN on Christmas Day 2025
(FOX 9) - If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited in Minnesota.
Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday, so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.
Stores open on Christmas Day
The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:
- CVS
- 7-Eleven
- Circle K
- Kwik Twip
- Safeway
- Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)
Stores closed on Christmas Day
Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:
- ALDI
- BJ's Wholesale
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
- Fresh Thyme
- Hy-Vee
- Kowalski's
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Restaurants and bars open on Christmas Day in Minnesota
Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, and IHOP.
Some notable Minnesota restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, but should be contacted to know their specific hours. View those restaurants below:
- 331 Club
- Black Hart of St. Paul
- The Block
- Breva Bar & Grill
- Buca di Beppo
- Cheesecake Factory
- The Dakota
- The Drake
- Dukes on 7
- FireLake Grill House
- Fogo de Chao
- Giulia
- Hard Times Cafe
- Holy Land
- The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
- Manny's Steakhouse
- Maynards
- Mickey's Diner by Willy
- The Nicollet Diner
- Nicollet Island Inn
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- Pub 819
- Stock & Bond
- Tullibee
Mail delivery
The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.
UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.
Banks
Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.
Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.
Courts and government offices
All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are also closed.
The Source: This report includes information from various retail outlets, restaurants and previous FOX TV Stations reporting.