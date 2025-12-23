State Rep. Hussein, family unharmed after attempted home break-in

article

The Brief The Minnesota House St. Paul Delegation said there was an attempted break-in at Rep. Samakab Hussein's home. The incident allegedly happened the evening of Dec. 19. FOX 9 reached out to the St. Paul Police Department for more information.



The Minnesota House St. Paul Delegation is voicing support for state Rep. Samakab Hussein following an alleged attempted break-in at his home.

Attempted break-in at lawmaker's home

The backstory:

According to statements released on Tuesday, the incident allegedly occurred on the evening of Dec. 19 at Rep. Hussein’s residence. The State Representative said his wife and children were not home at the time, but they were "terribly shaken up by this terrifying attack."

While further details about the break-in were not released, the delegation said Rep. Hussein and his family have faced "a dangerous escalation of threats and online vitriol."

What they're saying:

The full statement released by the delegation reads:

"We stand in solidarity with Representative Samakab Hussein, our Vice Chair of the House St. Paul Delegation, as he and his family face a dangerous escalation of threats and online vitriol. We extend our deepest gratitude to the coordinated law enforcement agencies whose swift and professional efforts have been vital in providing security and aid during this alarming time.

"This surge in hostility is not an isolated concern; it is a direct result of the racist and xenophobic rhetoric currently fueled by the federal government. We must be clear: our state is far better than this hate, and we categorically denounce the anti-immigrant sentiment that seeks to undermine the safety of our leaders.

"We will not be intimidated by those who use fear as a weapon. Hate has no place in our democracy. We will continue to support Rep. Hussein, his family, and all our immigrant neighbors who are living in fear and persecution."

Rep. Hussein's response

What they're saying:

Rep. Hussein, who serves District 65A, released a statement about the incident, which reads in part:

"My family and I are terribly shaken up by this terrifying attack on our family. Thankfully, my wife and children were not home at the time. While we are safe, safety should not be a matter of luck. I am grateful for law enforcement's swift response to this incident, but we cannot regard this as an isolated occurrence. No public servant should have to assess their survival based on timing, and no family should feel their commitment to their community has placed them in danger.

"The assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, alongside the targeted attack on Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, was a stark reminder and reckoning. As an elected official, it raises a critical question that lingers: who will be next? Across our nation, intimidation is surging and it has become all too normalized. When leaders deploy dehumanizing language—when a president dismisses individuals as ‘garbage’—it transcends mere rhetoric. It sends a dangerous signal, one that reverberates through families across America, transcending party lines; it is fundamentally an American issue."