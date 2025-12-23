Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 25–28)

From last-minute shopping ideas, to seeing festive lights while there's still some snow on the ground – there are plenty of things to do over the holiday weekend across Minnesota.

Dayton's Holiday Market – Minneapolis

Dec. 24-27

700 Nicollet Mall

Free

Lining Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, the Dayton’s Holiday Market returns for its fifth year with more than 100 local makers to shop from, plus bites and beverages while you browse.

Bentleyville "Tour of Lights"

Dec. 24-27

Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

Free admission, paid parking available

The final stretch for an "unforgettable holiday experience" awaits at Bentleyville – billing itself as "America’s largest free walk-through holiday lighting extravaganza."

Located on the shores of Lake Superior in Downtown Duluth, the area transforms annually into a "dazzling winter wonderland" with more than 5 million lights.

This year will be its 22nd season celebrating "family, community and charitable giving."

Christmas at the Lighthouse

Dec. 24-27

Two Harbors

Free admission

Further up Minnesota’s North Shore, Christmas at the Lighthouse is a guided experience for guests to explore the restored keeper’s house, while learning about how the families lived at the station during the winter and the holiday season in the 1930s.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to create a vintage, homemade ornament to take home or decorate the tree in the house.

Festive Façade & 40-Foot upside-down Christmas tree

Dec. 24-27

New Ulm

Free admission

Returning for its third season, New Ulm shines brighter than ever this year with the Festive Façades storefront decorating contest featuring a 40-foot upside-down Christmas tree.

Bringing together creativity, tradition and pure holiday cheer, the upside-down tree is a nod to centuries-old German customs dating back to Saint Boniface, symbolizing the community’s rich heritage and festive spirit.

During the stretch, downtown businesses transform their storefronts into glowing works of art for all to enjoy.

GLOW Holiday Festival

Various times now through Jan. 4

CHS Field

Tickets required

The home of the St. Paul Saints transforms into a holiday extravaganza with more than a million lights, an Enchanted Forest, Vixen’s Zip Line and giant slide.

A carousel and family-friendly s'mores stations afford parents of all ages a wide variety of activities, and the recent snow has made the grounds even more festive for the remainder of the season.