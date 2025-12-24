Dakota County Sheriff's Office warns of spike in overdoses

The Brief The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is warning of a spike in overdoses over the last week. Investigators suspect the overdoses could be linked to fentanyl being laced into other drugs unexpectedly. Deputies are urging people to carry naloxone, the opioid antidote, and recognize the signs of an overdose.



The Dakota County Sheriff's Office put out an alert on Wednesday warning of a spike in overdoses over the last 24 hours linked to fentanyl.

Overdose concerns in Dakota County

What we know:

The sheriff's office says a recent spike in overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, has been noted over the past week, with a significant increase in the last 24 hours. Authorities suspect there is a higher presence of fentanyl in the local drug supply.

Fentanyl, a potent opioid, is sometimes mixed with drugs like cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, posing serious risks even for recreational users.

Recognizing overdose signs

What you can do:

Being aware of the signs of an opioid overdose can be crucial to saving someone's life. Symptoms include a loss of consciousness, slow or stopped breathing, blue or darkened lips and fingernails, and choking sounds.

Narcan or naloxone, the opioid antidote, can reverse an opioid overdose if given in time. Deputies remind members of the public that naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and health services are available across Minnesota.