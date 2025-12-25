Minnesota Christmas forecast: Warm temps but drizzle could create slick roads up north

The Brief It will be a warmer-than-normal Christmas for the Twin Cities. A freezing drizzle in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin could make for some difficult travel. Mild temps will continue into Saturday before temps take a dip on Sunday.



It will be a warmer-than-normal Christmas for the Twin Cities, but a light drizzle could create some travel trouble for people headed north on Thursday.

Christmas Day forecast in MN

What we know:

Mild temperatures will persist in the Twin Cities through Saturday, with highs around 35 degrees on Thursday. However, northern Minnesota, stretching down to the edge of the Twin Cities, faces a winter weather advisory due to a wintry mix including potential freezing drizzle that could create slick road conditions.

The other side:

A dense fog advisory is also in effect for southern Minnesota until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. Travelers should be cautious of freezing fog on roadways.

What's next:

The warm Christmas will lead to mild temperatures over the weekend with a high temperature in the low 40s expected on Saturday. That doesn't last long as temps plunge back into the teens on Sunday.