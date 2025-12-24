Amid ICE concerns, St. Paul grocery store launches free delivery service

The Brief Bymore Mercado in St. Paul said it suffered a 75 percent drop in customers after the immigration crackdown started in Minneapolis in early December. The store launched its own delivery service to address customers’ concerns about running into ICE agents on grocery runs. The store raised nearly $8,000, which it uses to cover the cost of groceries for customers who cannot afford them.



When federal agents started their immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities metro on Dec. 1, customers quickly dwindled at Bymore Mercado in St. Paul. The grocery store said it lost 75 percent of them within days.

St. Paul grocery store delivers to fearful customers

What they’re doing:

The store said it learned that many customers – including those who are citizens or here legally – were afraid to leave their homes and buy groceries because they feared an encounter with immigration agents.

The store launched a free delivery service to address those concerns, and it has proven popular. The store takes orders over the phone and online and volunteers deliver the groceries to customers’ doorsteps. There is no limit on what can be ordered or how often customers can use the service. In addition, if someone cannot pay, the groceries are free. The store raised nearly $8,000 on GoFundMe to cover the cost.

A sign warning ICE agents not to enter Bymore Mercado in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"We've seen a big decline in our sales," said organizer and store bookkeeper Vanessa Machuca. "There’s people that are just scared to be just detained for whatever reason."

Ramiro Hernandez, the store owner, said he has never experienced such a rapid decline in store traffic.

"Every Christmastime, it was very busy. Now, it’s very empty," he said. "I’ve been here more than 40 years, and I haven’t heard anything like that – like that is happening now. It made me feel very sad."

What's next:

The store said it plans to continue the free delivery service, and free groceries, as long as necessary.