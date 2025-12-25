Expand / Collapse search

Snoop Dogg releases 'Christmas in Minnesota' ahead of Vikings halftime performance

By
Published  December 25, 2025 10:58am CST
Holidays
FOX 9
article

US rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. TIME's annual TIME100 Next list recognizes 100 individuals who are defining the next generation of leadership Artists, Phenoms, Leaders, Adv (Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - Snoop Dogg has released a new Minnesota-themed holiday song ahead of his Christmas Day performance at the Vikings-Lions game on Netflix.

Christmas in MN

What we know:

Snoop Dogg shared his new single "Christmas in Minnesota," via his label Death Row Records, on Christmas Eve.

The track itself seems to be a slight promotion of Snoop's halftime performance on Thursday. The cover art shared on Instagram depicts Santa Claus and his sled flying over Minneapolis, with a clear – though geographically incorrect – view of U.S. Bank Stadium and an arena that might be Target Center – which is referenced in the lyrics.

Dig deeper:

As you'd expect, the lyrics include plenty of Minnesota references, including nods to Anthony Edwards, "Minnesota Nice," and the state's 10,000 lakes. Also, based on the lyrics, Snoop, a longtime marijuana advocate, appears to be embracing Minnesota's legalized cannabis.

What you can do:

The song is available on most streaming platforms, including YouTube.

What's next:

The Vikings-Lions kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

HolidaysMinnesota