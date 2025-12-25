Snoop Dogg releases 'Christmas in Minnesota' ahead of Vikings halftime performance

article

Snoop Dogg has released a new Minnesota-themed holiday song ahead of his Christmas Day performance at the Vikings-Lions game on Netflix.

Christmas in MN

What we know:

Snoop Dogg shared his new single "Christmas in Minnesota," via his label Death Row Records, on Christmas Eve.

The track itself seems to be a slight promotion of Snoop's halftime performance on Thursday. The cover art shared on Instagram depicts Santa Claus and his sled flying over Minneapolis, with a clear – though geographically incorrect – view of U.S. Bank Stadium and an arena that might be Target Center – which is referenced in the lyrics.

Dig deeper:

As you'd expect, the lyrics include plenty of Minnesota references, including nods to Anthony Edwards, "Minnesota Nice," and the state's 10,000 lakes. Also, based on the lyrics, Snoop, a longtime marijuana advocate, appears to be embracing Minnesota's legalized cannabis.

What you can do:

The song is available on most streaming platforms, including YouTube.

What's next:

The Vikings-Lions kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.