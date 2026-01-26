LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Deadly weekend shooting, protests, and court hearings

The Brief Federal Border Patrol agents shot and killed a Minneapolis man over the weekend. Legal battles are unfolding in federal court regarding immigration enforcement and evidence preservation. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



Immigration operations remain underway following a deadly weekend shooting in Minneapolis, as state and federal officials prepare for court hearings tied to immigration enforcement and evidence preservation on Monday.

Over the weekend, federal Border Patrol agents fatally shot a Minneapolis man, 37-year-old VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti. This is the third shooting involving federal agents this year, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The latest incident comes as thousands of federal agents are in Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge.

Meanwhile, multiple federal court hearings are scheduled for Monday as legal battles unfold. A federal judge is slated to hear oral arguments on Minnesota’s lawsuit seeking to stop the surge of federal immigration agents, and another hearing is set on a temporary restraining order that blocks the Trump administration from "destroying or altering evidence" in the Alex Pretti shooting.

9:10 a.m. – Hearing underway

A federal judge is hearing oral arguments beginning at 9 a.m. Monday in a lawsuit filed by the State of Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul, which seeks to stop the surge of ICE agents in the state. The lawsuit is calling the ICE operations in Minnesota illegal, while the DOJ has called the lawsuit frivolous.

The plaintiffs are urging the courts to issue a temporary restraining order today, citing in part the recent deadly shooting over the weekend. The defendant doesn't dispute the impact of the operation but argues that any impact is the fault of policies.

7:45 a.m. – Pres. Trump sending border czar to Minnesota

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump stated he is sending Tom Homan, the White House border czar, to Minnesota.

"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote.

Trump also said a "major investigation" is underway into welfare fraud in Minnesota, which he suggests is partially responsible for the ongoing protests. In the same statement, Trump said the DOJ and Congress are looking into Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's finances, making unsubstantiated claims about her weather.

7:35 a.m. – Minnesota CEO's joint statement

On Sunday, over 60 CEOs of Minnesota-based companies issued a joint statement calling for an "immediate deescalation" and a unified response from federal, state and local leaders in wake of the "widespread disruption and tragic loss of life."

The full letter reads:

The business community in Minnesota prides itself in providing leadership and solving problems to ensure a strong and vibrant state. The recent challenges facing our state have created widespread disruption and tragic loss of life. For the past several weeks, representatives of Minnesota’s business community have been working every day behind the scenes with federal, state and local officials to advance real solutions. These efforts have included close communication with the Governor, the White House, the Vice President and local mayors. There are ways for us to come together to foster progress.

With yesterday’s tragic news, we are calling for an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.

We have been working for generations to build a strong and vibrant state here in Minnesota and will do so in the months and years ahead with equal and even greater commitment. In this difficult moment for our community, we call for peace and focused cooperation among local, state and federal leaders to achieve a swift and durable solution that enables families, businesses, our employees, and communities across Minnesota to resume our work to build a bright and prosperous future.

7:30 a.m. – Protesters target hotels

For several weeks, protesters have been targeting hotels where federal agents are believed to be staying. State officials say demonstrators damaged a hotel in Dinkytown on Sunday night, leading to a large response from law enforcement with federal agents using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released a statement on the incident:

"The Minnesota State Patrol and DNR were called to assist Minneapolis police with damage to hotel property at Home2 Suites Hotel on University Avenue. While they collaboratively worked to encircle the group for arrests because the demonstration was not peaceful, federal agents arrived without communication and deployed chemical irritants, clearing the group. The State Patrol and DNR are no longer on scene."

6:45 a.m. – Federal court hearings Monday

The legal fight over immigration enforcement in Minnesota returns to court Monday.

In a separate case, there is a legal battle over evidence in the shooting death of Alex Pretti. A federal judge in Minnesota blocked the Trump administration from "destroying or altering" evidence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says federal officers initially blocked their investigators from the shooting scene. Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a motion Saturday night asking the court for a restraining order to preserve evidence collected by federal officers.

The judge swiftly granted the motion and BCA agents were able to access the scene Sunday morning, roughly 24 hours after the shooting.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.