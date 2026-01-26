ICE in MN: More than 3,000 federal agents in MN for Operation Metro Surge, DOJ attorney says

The Brief More than 3,000 federal agents are in Minnesota for Operation Metro Surge. A U.S. Department of Justice attorney revealed this during a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Minnesota and the Twin Cities seeking a restraining order on ICE operations in the state. Three people have been shot, two fatally, by federal officials during Operation Metro Surge.



How many federal agents in MN?

What we know:

Brantley Mayers, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney, told U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez on Monday that more than 3,000 federal immigration officers are in the state for Operation Metro Surge. The revelation came as Menendez heard arguments related to Minnesota and the Twin Cities' lawsuit against the Department of Justice seeking a temporary restraining order on ICE operations in the Twin Cities.

Mayers said at least 2,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and at least 1,000 Customs and Border Patrol officers were part of the operation, but he would provide an exact number later.

Menendez asked Mayers why so many officers were needed. He said it had to do with complications surrounding how immigration officers typically stage for enforcement operations, gathering in parking lots. Local officials have taken steps to prohibit city-owned parking lots and garages from being used in immigration enforcement operations.

Federal officials have not previously revealed an exact number of federal officials who are in Minnesota as part of increased enforcement operations.