Minneapolis shooting: DHS must preserve evidence in Alex Pretti shooting, judge rules

The State of Minnesota won a temporary restraining order that prevents the Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies from altering or destroying evidence related to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol on Jan. 24.

DHS must preserve evidence

What we know:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit on Saturday on behalf of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office against DHS in U.S. District Court of Minnesota.

The lawsuit came as local and state officials have demanded transparency in Pretti's shooting and the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE on Jan. 7. On Saturday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was blocked by federal officials from accessing the shooting scene to investigate.

A judge granted the temporary restraining order Saturday evening. The order states:

"Defendants, together with their employees, agents, and anyone acting in concert with them, are ENJOINED from destroying or altering evidence related to the fatal shooting involving federal officers that took place in or around 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026, including but not limited to evidence that Defendants and those working on their behalf removed from the scene and/or evidence that Defendants have taken into their exclusive custody."

What they're saying:

Ellison released a statement following the judge's ruling, saying "As long as I have the honor of serving as your Attorney General, I will fight defend the rule of law in Minnesota. Alex Pretti was killed by DHS agents in broad daylight in front of all of our eyes. Both the rule of law and the sense of justice we all carry within us demand a full, fair, and transparent investigation into his death. We will not settle for less. Tonight's ruling protects that investigation by barring federal agents from altering or destroying any evidence they captured involving the fatal shooting of Alex. Justice will be done."

Here is the temporary restraining order: