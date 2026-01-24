Minneapolis shooting: Minnesota BCA says DHS blocked them from shooting scene

The Brief State law enforcement say federal authorities physically prevented them from investigating a U.S. Border Patrol agent's fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man. The Minnesota BCA said they had a signed warrant to access the crime scene, but they were blocked by DHS personnel. A 37-year-old Minneapolis man named Alex Pretti, who worked as an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Department of Homeland Security personnel prevented their investigators from accessing the scene of where a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis shooting: Border Patrol fatally shoots man

State authorities say they were blocked by the feds despite having a signed warrant from a judge.

State investigators blocked from Border Patrol shooting crime scene

What they're saying:

Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans spoke during a news conference after the shooting, saying federal agents denied them access to the scene of the shooting,

"We took the step of getting the search warrant because we were denied access to the scene," Evans said. "So we thought that we'd be able to get access to the scene, much like we would anywhere else, by having an independent judge agree that we have probable cause to investigate the incident at the scene."

READ MORE: Minneapolis shooting: What we know about Alex Pretti, the man killed by Border Patrol agent

The superintendent said that information was provided to the Department of Homeland Security, but agents said that this was a scene and matter being investigated, by the federal government, and they would not allow us physical access to the scene."

The superintendent said that information was provided to the Department of Homeland Security, but federal agents told his staff that the "matter was being investigated by the federal government, and they would not allow us physical access to the scene."

Evans added that they do not know the identity of the federal agent who opened fire. They also do not know the identity of the federal agent who shot a man in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14.

The superintendent also said he had not been contacted by the commander at the scene despite reaching out to him.

During his more than 20 years of experience at the BCA, Evans said he has never been in a situation where the BCA was denied access to the scene.

The Minnesota Department of public safety added that FBI agents also responded to the scene of the shooting, but they were not the ones who denied them access.

Minneapolis shooting: Video shows Border Patrol agent fatally shoot man

The backstory:

Video shows the moment a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.

Federal Border Patrol agents fatally shot a Minneapolis man Saturday morning, around 9 a.m., in the area of 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue. This is the third shooting involving federal agents since Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

The Associated Press confirmed he was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse named Alex Pretti.