Minneapolis shooting: AG Pam Bondi gives Gov. Walz conditions for ICE to leave Minnesota

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is urging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to support federal law enforcement and immigration policy after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man in south Minneapolis Saturday morning. Bondi sent Gov. Walz's office a warning letter to support ICE, and the ongoing immigration operations. Saturday's shooting marked the third incident involving a federal agent since the launch of Operation Metro Surge. Two of the three shootings have been fatal.



The United States Attorney General is urging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to support federal law enforcement efforts and immigration policy, hours after a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent.

AG Pam Bondi’s letter to Gov. Walz

What we know:

In a letter obtained by FOX News, AG Pam Bondi warned Gov. Walz’s office on Saturday, after Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol officer during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. The incident unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near the area of 26th and Nicollet.

Pretti was armed at the time of the incident, and has a legal permit to carry.

In the letter, Bondi urges Gov. Walz to support federal law enforcement efforts and federal immigration policy as protests are ongoing in Minneapolis, and as "Operation Metro Surge" continues.

Path for ICE to leave Minnesota

The other side:

In Bondi’s letter to Gov. Walz, Bondi put forth a path for ICE and other federal agents to leave Minnesota. That’s something local and state leaders have been pleading for several weeks.

Here is that path:

Walz’s office must share state records on Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Service programs, including SNAP, with the federal government.

Repeal sanctuary policies that have led to crime in Minnesota. All state corrections facilities must cooperate with ICE, honor immigration detainers and permit ICE to interview detainees in custody to determine immigration status.

Allow the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to access Minnesota’s voter rolls to confirm the state’s voter registration policies comply with federal law.

National Guard activated after man killed by Border Patrol

Why you should care:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has formally requested the Minnesota National Guard's assistance to support local law enforcement. The decision comes after Alex Pretti was fatally shot near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue just after 9 a.m. Saturday. The Minnesota Guard will help local police and emergency personnel maintain safety in the area and other necessary locations.

Video shows Border Patrol agent fatally shoot man

Dig deeper:

Video shows the moment a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.

Federal Border Patrol agents fatally shot a Minneapolis man Saturday morning, around 9 a.m., in the area of 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue. This is the third shooting involving federal agents this month, including when Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

The Associated Press confirmed he was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse named Alex Pretti.

Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Gregory Bovino claimed Pretti was armed, had two loaded magazines and no identification. Bovino did not state if Pretti pulled a gun or where the gun was when he was shot.

Footage from the shooting does not show him holding a gun.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Pretti had a legal permit to carry, was a U.S. citizen and lived in Minneapolis.

At least 10 shots were fired by at least one U.S. Border Patrol agent while Pretti was on the ground, the video shows.

O'Hara said he only had traffic violations on his criminal record.