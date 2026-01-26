Trump sending border czar to Minnesota to lead ICE operations

The Brief President Trump is sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota Monday night to manage ICE operations and help in the investigation into fraud in Minnesota. This comes as local and state officials call on President Trump to lower the temperature and get ICE out of the state after federal agents have shot three people, including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24 and Renee Good on Jan. 7. Thousands of federal agents are in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge.



President Donald Trump is sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage ICE operations, according to posts from the Trump administration on social media.

This comes after federal agents have shot three people in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge, including the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol on Saturday and the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE on Jan. 7.

Minnesotans, as well as local and state officials, are calling for ICE to leave Minnesota. Thousands of federal agents are in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge.

Tom Homan coming to Minnesota

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media on Monday, Trump said he's sending Homan to Minnesota Monday night.

Here's his full post:

"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets. Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Homan will manage ICE operations on the ground in Minnesota as the administration continues arresting the "worst of the worst" people in the United States illegally. He will also lead investigations into fraud in Minnesota, Leavitt says.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said this is "good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis."

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has been the face of ICE operations in Minnesota over the past several weeks.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican who is also running for governor of Minnesota, says Homan coming to Minnesota "is an opportunity for a reset through the collaboration that President Trump has been pushing for between the federal government and state/local law enforcement."

Minnesota officials calling on ICE to leave

The other side:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as other local and state officials, continue to call for an end to the surge of federal agents in Minnesota.

They reiterated this call over the weekend, after Border Patrol fatally shot Alex Pretti on Saturday morning while he was trying to film an immigration operation on Eat Street in Minneapolis.

A Minnesota police officer also issued a plea to Trump to take a calculated pause on ICE operations in the state.