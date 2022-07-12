FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Green Isle on Wednesday

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is making its second-to-last stop of the summer, visiting the Irish Yard, home of the Green Isle Irish, on Wednesday, July 12, for the Green Isle Irish vs. Carver Black Sox Town Ball game.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the Irish Yard from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream (until supplies last).

The Green Isle Irish vs. Carver Black Sox game will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here starting at 7:30 p.m. and will stream on YouTube.

In addition to the MN Nice cream truck and baseball game, there will be a Jr. Legion game at 5 p.m., special guests, including 1987 Minnesota Twins World Series Champion Juan Berenguer and 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalist Aly Dieball, a full concession stand, a raffle, bounce house, whiffle ball field, pork chop on a stick, $1 foul ball returns, player autographs, giveaways and more.

Green Isle, which has a population of 559, is located in Sibley County, about 53 minutes southwest of Minneapolis.

Green Isle Irish vs. Carver Black Sox

Green Isle will play Carver on July 13. (FOX 9)

7:30 p.m.

Irish Yard, Green Isle

18480 365th Ave., Green Isle, MN 55338

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I35W S. Merge onto MN-62W. Continue onto US-212W/MN-5W. Follow US-212. Turn left on MN-25S/MN-5W. Turn left onto 180th St. Turn right onto 365th Ave./Church St. Continue to follow Church St. Turn left onto MN-25S. Turn right onto Lake Erin Drive. The ballpark will be on your right (it's at the corner of MN-25S/McGrann St. and Lake Erin Drive.

The final stop on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is next week, July 20, when Waterville hosts New Prague at William J. Grose Field in Waterville.

The Town Ball Tour has visited eight ballparks this summer: Cologne, Veseli, Plato, Watertown, Isanti, Union Hill, Paynesville and Hamel.