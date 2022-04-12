Here's FOX 9's 2022 Town Ball tour schedule

Summer is on deck, and FOX 9 has announced its starting lineup for the 2022 Town Ball tour.

For the fifth summer of FOX 9's Town Ball tour, the FOX 9 team will visit and highlight 10 ballparks and communities in Minnesota.

First at-bat on May 18 is Cologne, home to the Hollanders. Next up, is Veseli, home of the Warriors, on May 25.

In June, FOX 9 will head to Watertown to highlight the Red Devils. It'll be all about the Isanti Red Birds at "The Nest" on June 15. On June 22, the team will visit the Union Hill Bulldogs, a club that dates back more than 65 years. And a week later, on June 29, FOX 9 will be live from Paynesville with the Pirates.

Then on July 6, FOX 9 is headed to Hamel, home of the Hawks and the famous Hamel Rodeo. The team will then visit Green Isle to highlight the Irish on July 13. And the final stop on the 2022 Town Ball tour is Waterville.

What all these stops have in common is the pride they have for their teams and their towns.