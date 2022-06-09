Photos: FOX 9's Town Ball Tour stop in Watertown

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continued Wednesday with its fourth stop of the season at Highland Park in Watertown, Minnesota — home of the Watertown Red Devils.

The Red Devils pulled out a 5-1 win against the Plato Blue Jays, holding a shutout until the final inning. And fun was also had off the field. FOX 9 broadcasted live from Highland Park and the City of Watertown put on quite the event. The night included the FOX 9 Ice Cream Social, serving up Minnesota Nice Cream for free, as well as live music, a bounce house, a tailgate party with pop-up pub, an autograph booth, a photo booth, free popcorn, and more.

Watertown, located on the Crow River in Carver County, was incorporated in 1851 and has a population of nearly 4,500 people. The Red Devils hosted the Plato Blue Jays under the lights at Highland Park, which was one of the first ballparks in the area to get lights - and those light poles are the originals that were put up back in 1948.

Here's a look at the day: