FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Union Hill on Wednesday

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is headed to the Union Hill Ballpark, home of the Bulldogs, on Wednesday, June 22.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the Union Hill Ballpark from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream (until supplies last).

The Union Hill vs. Mayer Blazers game will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here starting at 7:30 p.m. and will stream on YouTube.

Union Hill is an unincorporated community in Le Sueur and Scott counties, located about four miles west of New Prague. The Hill is a ball club that dates back more than 65 years.

Union Hill Bulldogs vs. Mayer Blazers

The Union Hill Bulldogs host the Mayer Blazers at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour. (FOX 9)

7:30 p.m.

Union Hill Ballpark

Minnesota State Highway 19 and County Road 31 (201st Avenue), Union Hill

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35S to exit 76 toward Elko/New Market. Merge onto 260th St. E. Turn left on Delmar Ave. Turn right on MN-19W/W 280th St. The ballpark will be on your right, off Church Ave. near Union Hill Bar and Grill and St. John's Catholic Church.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Paynesville on June 28, Hamel on July 6, and Green Isle on July 13. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.

Last week, the Town Ball Tour visited Isanti. Other previous stops on the 2022 tour include Watertown, Plato, Veseli, and Cologne.