FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Hamel on Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:08PM
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

History of the Hamel Hawks town ball team

Shane Pantila of the Hamel Hawks made this preview video about the history of the team ahead of FOX 9 Town Ball Tour's stop in Hamel on July 6.

HAMEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Paul Fortin Baseball Field in Hamel, Minnesota, on Wednesday, July 7, for the Hamel Hawks vs. Andover Aces town ball game. 

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballpark from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream (until supplies last).

There will be plenty of other fun, too. Country artist Anderson Daniels and band will perform, the Hamel VFW Legion Honor Guard will present the colors, there will be Hamel Rodeo guest appearances, free pony rides, a photo booth, beer tent, food and beverages. 

Minnesota country star Anderson Daniels to perform at FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Minnesota country star Anderson Daniels appeared on FOX 9 Good Day ahead of his performance at the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stop in Hamel on July 6.

The Hamel vs. Andover game will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here starting at 7:30 p.m. and will stream on YouTube.

Hamel is an unincorporated community in Medina, located in Hennepin County. 

Hamel Hawks vs. Andover Aces

The Hamel Hawks will host the Andover Aces on Wednesday, July 6.

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Paul Fortin Memorial Baseball Field
  • 3200 Mill Drive, Hamel
  • Directions from Minneapolis: Take 394 west to U.S, 169 north. Exit onto MN-55/Highway 55 west. Turn left on Hamel Road. The field will be on your left after Inn Kahoots.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Green Isle on July 13, and Waterville on July 20. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here

Last week, the Town Ball Tour visited Paynesville. Other previous stops on the 2022 tour include Union Hill, Isanti, Watertown, Plato, Veseli, and Cologne.