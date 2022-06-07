Town Ball Tour: FOX 9 heads to Watertown, home of the Red Devils

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continues Wednesday with its fourth stop of the season at Highland Park in Watertown, Minnesota - home of the Watertown Red Devils.

Watertown, located on the Crow River in Carver County, was incorporated in 1851 and has a population of nearly 4,500 people. On Wednesday, June 8, the Red Devils will host the Plato Blue Jays under the lights at Highland Park, which was one of the first ballparks in the area to get lights - and those light poles are the originals that were put up back in 1948.

Watertown Red Devils vs. Plato Blue Jays

7:30 p.m.

Highland Park

498 High St. E, Watertown

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-394W, and continue straight onto US-12W. Take the County Road 6/Wayzata Blvd. exit toward County Road 112. Follow County Road 6 to County Road 20. Follow County Road 20 to Territorial Street East to Territorial Street West. Turn left onto Jefferson Avenue SW. Turn left onto High Street E. The ballpark will be on your right.

