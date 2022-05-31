FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Plato, home of the Blue Jays, on Wednesday

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is headed to Plato on Wednesday, home of the Blue Jays. And despite some storm damage on Monday, they're ready to play ball!

The Blue Jays will host the Gaylord Islanders at 7:30 p.m., which will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here. And FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from BlueJay Stadium from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream.

Plato, about 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis, is home to about 329 people and 39 locally owned businesses. The city is named after the philosopher Plato.

Plato Blue Jays vs. Gaylord Islanders

BlueJay Stadium was damaged in the storms on Memorial Day but crews were out on Tuesday fixing things up for Wednesday's game.

7:30 p.m.

BlueJay Stadium

408 2nd St. NW, Plato

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W S to MN-62 W. Follow to US-212. Continue on US-212 with Yellowstone Trail. Turn right on McLeod Avenue South. Turn left on 2nd Street NW. The stadium will be on your right.

The Blue Jays played their first game in 1882, beating Glencoe 25-14.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Watertown on June 8, then Isanti on June 15 followed by Union Hill on June 22. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.