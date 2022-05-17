Expand / Collapse search
2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off in Cologne on Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9
article

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is kicking off in Cologne on Wednesday.  (FOX 9)

COLOGNE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is officially back this summer with a full schedule of games. First up is Cologne on Wednesday, May 18, where the Hollanders will take on the Plato Blue Jays.

The Hollanders, a moniker giving a nod to Cologne's Holland and German heritage that's still strong in the Carver County city, pride themselves on having the "best cheese curds in baseball."

The curds are the brainchild of Manager Craig Pexa, who doubles as coach and chef in "The Shack," which is the team's concession stand.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Fritz Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream

The Cologne Hollanders vs. Plato Blue Jays game will be broadcast live on FOX 9's website here starting at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are members of the Crow River Valley League. 

The City of Cologne, which was founded in 1881 and named after Cologne, Germany, has a population of 2,200. 

Cologne Hollanders vs. Plato Blue Jays

Cologne vs. Plato will be broadcast live on FOX9.com on Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. (FOX 9)

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Fritz Field
  • 305 Playhouse St. W, Cologne
  • Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-394 west to MN-100 south. Take exit to MN-62 W and keep left at the fork to take US-212 W. Turn right onto County Road 36, then turn left on Playhouse Street West in Cologne.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Veseli on May 25, followed by Plato on June 1, and then Watertown on June 8. 

You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here