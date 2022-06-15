FOX 9 Town Ball Tour comes to Isanti

The fourth stop of the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour rolls into Isanti on Wednesday, June 15. Hosting tonight’s game are the Isanti Redbirds at their home park Isanti Redbirds Field. First pitch against the Ramsey Renegades is at 7:30 p.m.

While there was some rain early, it should clear up for game time and make for a great night for baseball.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Redbirds Field from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. Before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream. The FOX 9 crew will have giveaway bags and yard games for everyone to enjoy.

Isanti is a town of roughly 6,800 located about 40 miles north of Minneapolis.

Join us in Isanti!

7:30 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds Park

29085 3rd Ave NW, Isanti, MN 55040

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W North to Highway 10. Follow Highway 10 Northwest to Highway 65. Take 65 North Heritage Boulevard. Take Heritage West to 3rd Ave Northwest. Take 3rd North to the park

The Redbirds play in the Eastern Minny league, Minnesota’s oldest amateur league still in existence. Other teams include; East Bethel, Nowthen, Princeton, Ramsey, St. Francis, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Rum River, Braham, Hinckley, Mora, and Quama.

On deck: Union Hill

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Union Hill on June 22, Paynesville on June 29, and Hamel on July 6. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.