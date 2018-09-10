Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Youth movement hits Glencoe Brewers

In the heart of Glencoe sits Vollmer Field, the home of the Glencoe Brewers of the Crow River Valley League. Their manager is 26-year-old Colt Trebesch. He’s in his third year leading the club, and has been playing since his teenage years. He wouldn’t have it any other way.