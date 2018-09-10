FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams square off in Class B title game
The State Amateur Baseball Championships took place Labor Day in Maple Lake and in the Class B title game, two FOX 9 Town Ball Tour teams squared off.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Favorite moments
Here's a look at some of our favorite moments during this year's Town Ball season.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field
It takes a community to make amateur baseball thrive in Minnesota every summer. Nowhere is it more evident than in Waseca at Tink Larson Field.
Town Ball Tour: FOX 9 sits in with New Ulm's polka band
While we stopped by for a Brewers game in New Ulm, our crews met with the team's polka band. Hit play to see more.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Family's baseball photo reveals rich history in New Ulm, Minn.
When Dan Backer stumbled on an old black and white photo, he had one fact and one hunch. He knew the batter is his dad, Cal, who passed away two years ago. But, he guessed, "there's probably a story that goes with it."
Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Youth movement hits Glencoe Brewers
In the heart of Glencoe sits Vollmer Field, the home of the Glencoe Brewers of the Crow River Valley League. Their manager is 26-year-old Colt Trebesch. He’s in his third year leading the club, and has been playing since his teenage years. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Town ball in Howard Lake all about community
It takes a community that has a passion for baseball to make town ball work, and there’s not a better example than Howard Lake.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Why is Howard Lake's town ball team called the Orphans?
Nestled on the shores of beautiful Howard Lake sits Memorial Park, also known as "The Orphanage."
Former player-coach Kevin 'Grader' Gruenhagen talks early days of Howard Lake Orphans
Former Howard Lake Orphans player-coach Kevin 'Grader' Gruenhagen was one of the people who helped resurrect town ball baseball in the town in 1995 and he's been keeping the field in playing condition ever since.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads west to Howard Lake
The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads west to Howard Lake, Minnesota for tonight's game where the Howard Lake Orphans will host neighboring rivals the Cokato Kernels.
Town Ball Tour Howard Lake preview
As a part of the Town Ball Tour series, FOX 9 is visiting Howard Lake.
Cold Spring Springers play in honor of late bat boy
In Cold Spring, Minnesota, the Springers Town Ball team plays with something missing.
Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases
A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour.
Chanhassen Red Birds Town Ball champions honored at City Council meeting
The City of Chanhassen mayor marked Monday as Red Birds Day in honor of the Town Ball team's Class B State Championship.
Town Ball umpire still calling the shots at 78 years old
On just about any summer night, you're bound to find Larry Gallagher umping a baseball game.
Jordan offers a small-town feel, a big candy store and baseball
Only about 30 miles outside of Minneapolis, Jordan, Minnesota is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Family works tirelessly to keep Dassel's beloved ball field in top shape
Baseball at Saints Field is a time-honored tradition in Dassel, Minnesota, a site that’s been filled with the sights and sounds of the game for over a century.
Mayor of Darwin proud of city's 8.7 ton, 11-foot-tall ball of twine
Darwin Mayor Josh Johnson knows well the “distinctive smell” of twine.
Author pens book detailing history of Minnesota Town Ball
This summer we’ve been taking our shows on the road and we’ve been featuring Town Ball teams across the state.
Meet the Dukes, baseball royalty in the small town of Dundas, Minn.
In the small town of Dundas, Minnesota, the Dukes--an amateur baseball team made up of locals of all stripes--are revered like kings.