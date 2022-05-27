Photos: FOX 9 Town Ball Tour visits Veseli Ballpark

Image 1 of 45 ▼ From: FOX 9

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour made its second stop of the 2022 season Thursday, visiting Veseli Ballpark – home of the Veseli Warriors.

Veseli is an unincorporated community with a church, a bar (Brewster's Bar & Grill), and the Veseli Ballpark, which are all located within Wheatland Township about 45 minutes southwest of Minneapolis. The community is a large Czech community – Veseli was one of the four largest communities in Minnesota originally settled by Czech immigrants.

The Church of the Most Holy Trinity was built in 1905 and is on the U.S. Register of Historic Places.

As part of Thursday night's festivities, FOX 9 broadcasted live from Veseli Ballpark and handed out free Minnesota Nice Cream ice cream from the FOX 9 Ice Cream Social truck.

