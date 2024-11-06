Minnesota election results: Key state races

Following Election Day, here's a roundup of the key Minnesota races across the state.

Democrat Kamala Harris won Minnesota's 10 electoral votes early Wednesday. Minnesota typically votes Democratic for president, with the state not having voted Republican since 1972.

Find results broken down by county here.

US Senate: Amy Klobuchar wins reelection over Royce White

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar won reelection against Republican Royce White in the U.S. Senate race. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006.

You can find the latest results and background on the race here.

Brad Finstad vs. Rachel Bohman in CD-1 election results

Incumbent Brad Finstad won reelection.

You can find election results and background on the race here.

Angie Craig vs. Joe Teirab in CD-2 election results

Angie Craig won reelection in Minnesota's Second Congressional District.

You can find the latest election results and background on the race here.

Kelly Morrison vs. Tad Jude in CD-3 election results

Democrat Kelly Morrison won Minnesota's Third Congressional District race.

You can find election results and background on the race here.

Betty McCollum vs. May Lor Xiong in CD-4 election results

Incumbent Betty McCollum won the race for Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District.

You can find live election results and background on the race here.

Ilhan Omar vs. Dalia al-Aqidi in CD-5 election results

Incumbent Ilhan Omar has won reelection after a challenge from Dalia al-Aqidi in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

You can find the latest results and background on the race here.

Tom Emmer vs. Jeanne Hendricks in CD-6 election results

Incumbent Tom Emmer won reelection.

You can find election results and background on the race here.

Michelle Fischbach vs. AJ Peters in CD-7 election results

Incumbent Michelle Fischbach won reelection in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District after a challenge from Democrat AJ John Peters.

You can find the latest results and background on the race here.

Pete Stauber vs. Jennifer Schultz in CD-8 election results

Incumbent Pete Stauber won reelection in Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District.

You can find live election results and background on the race here.

St. Paul ballot questions election results

St. Paul voters decided on two ballot questions:

Residents voted against a property tax levy to pay for early learning subsidies for low-income families.

Residents voted for moving municipal elections to presidential election years, which occur in even years.

Find results here.

Anoka ballot question election results

City of Anoka residents have voted against implementing a residential solid waste, recycling and yard waste program.

Find results here.

Bloomington ballot question election results

Bloomington voters decided to keep ranked-choice voting, voting "no" on a proposal to repeal the practice.

A total of 24,596 people, or 51.29%, voted against repealing ranked-choice voting, with 23,360 people, or 48.71%, voting for it.

Find results here.

Rochester election results

Voters in Rochester passed a $19 million school funding referendum that aims to prevent school closures and staff cuts by raising property taxes.

A total of 39,838 people, or 57% of the vote, approved the measure, with 30,058 people, or 43%, voting against.

For example, property taxes on a $350,000 home would rise by $29 per month.

The ballot question aimed to increase the school district's general education revenue by $1,133 per pupil, which could be increased "annually at the rate of inflation."

Find results here.

Kathleen Fawke vs. Ann Johnson Stewart in Senate District 45 election results

Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart won the special election in Senate District 45 in a race against Republican Kathleen Fawke, and as a result, Democrats retain the majority in the state Senate.

You can find election results and background on the race here.

St. Cloud election results

In St. Cloud, the city's mayor and three council seats were both on the ballot.

Longtime St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced in April he wouldn't seek reelection after serving the city for nearly two decades.

Jake Anderson won the race for the city's mayor with 14,021 votes, or 51.66% of the total against Mike Conway's 12,885 votes, or 47.47%.

A total of 236 votes, or 0.87%, were written in.

St. Cloud also has three new city council members after six ran for the at-large seats.

Tami Calhoun won the most with 21.06% of the vote, Mark Johnson earned 20.03% and Scott Brodeen got 19.3%

There were also two ballot questions for St. Cloud residents:

Voters decided to authorize general election bonds in the principal amount of up to $43,500,000 for "critical public safety facilities", including the construction of a new fire station. The proposal passed with 17,077 people, or 61.93%, voting in favor, while 10,498 voters, or 38.07%, voted against the proposal.

St. Cloud residents also decided to vote for a measure that moved the Regular Municipal Election to be conducted in odd-numbered years, commencing in 2029. That passed with 14,126 people, or 54.65%, voting in favor, while 11,721 people, or 45.35%, voted against it.

You can find live election results and background on the race here.