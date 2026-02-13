Minnesota weather: More pleasant sunshine Friday as warmth continues to build

The Brief Friday is bringing plenty of sunshine with record-breaking heat expected this weekend. Northern Minnesota is seeing some fog as the snowpack continues to dwindle. A rainy mix is possible by the middle of next week with cooler temperatures returning.



It'll be a warm Valentine's Day weekend with some parts of Minnesota expected to see record-breaking temperatures.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Northern Minnesota is off to a cool and foggy start on Friday morning as the snowpack in the area continues to dwindle.

The Twin Cities, along with the southern half of Minnesota, will see significant warmth, with the metro area expected to reach the upper 40s on Friday and potentially hitting the 50s by Saturday.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise, with southwestern Minnesota possibly approaching 60 degrees on Saturday.

Central and southern Minnesota will see mostly sunny skies with a southwest breeze shifting to a northerly direction. This may bring some clouds or fog into the metro area by early Sunday morning, slightly lowering temperatures.

Next week's forecast shows a possible rainy mix on Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 30s by Thursday.

Here's the seven-day forecast:

