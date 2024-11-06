City of Anoka residents vote 'no' on single organized trash collection system

Voters in the City of Anoka voted "no" on a ballot question about creating a municipal trash service in the city.

What we know

Voters decided not to implement an organized garbage, recycling and yard waste collection system.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's website shows that 4.686 people, 51.98% of the total vote, are against the city having a single organized collection service.

The "yes" option garnered 4,329 votes, or 48.02% of the total vote.

What it means

The City of Anoka will keep its current system, which means residents must individually contract with any of the four licensed trash haulers.

City officials say pricing might vary by haulers for similar services and that there is the potential for additional fees, which are billed directly by the hauler.

According to Anoka's current attrition policy, no permits will be issued to new haulers.

The city adds that up to nine garbage trucks currently service residential properties.

City officials said the proposed system would have made pricing "consistent and straightforward" and removed extra fees beyond the state and county taxes.

Fees would have been charged through city utility bills.