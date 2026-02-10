Minnesota's Rebel Loon: A viral symbol of resistance

The Brief A web developer from Moorhead created a viral logo combining Minnesota pride with Star Wars. The "Rebel Loon" design is inspired by the state's bird and the Rebel Alliance symbol. The logo has spread widely, including on social media and at a Green Day performance.



A unique logo blending Minnesota pride with a touch of Star Wars has taken the internet by storm.

A symbol of resistance

What we know:

Art Price's studio in northeast Minneapolis has become a hub for printing protest logos, with volunteers working tirelessly to print designs on clothes brought in by people.

Among these designs, the "Rebel Loon" has emerged as the clear favorite. Inspired by the Star Wars universe, it cleverly combines the Minnesota state bird with the Rebel Alliance symbol.

"It is a very poignant image, which captures a very complicated time," said Price.

Spreading like wildfire

The backstory:

Bernardo Anderson, the creative mind behind the "Rebel Loon," was inspired by the diverse characters in Star Wars, who unite to fight a powerful empire.

He wanted to symbolize the unity and hope he witnessed during protests.

"It's pretty amazing to see how people have really taken with it. When I first made it, I didn't know that it was going to become what it is. I'm really glad that people are connecting with it the way that I connected with it when I first made it," said Anderson.

After Anderson shared the "Rebel Loon" on Reddit under a public domain license, it quickly gained traction.

The logo has been widely shared on social media, and even Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong sported a Rebel Loon sticker on his guitar during a pre-Super Bowl party.

"When I was in high school, I had the stickers and the patches of Green Day on me, and now he's got something on his guitar that I made. So it's pretty amazing to see," said Anderson.

‘It makes me feel I helped out in some way’

What they're saying:

Art Price's studio has printed more than 1,500 Rebel Loons in recent weeks, and he believes this symbol of hope and solidarity is just beginning to spread its wings.

"That the people who need our help, see it and know that we are here for them. And that the people who are harming those that matter to us are made to stop," said Price.

Anderson has created a website so it is easier to download and customize the rebel loon in different colors. If you'd like more information, click here.