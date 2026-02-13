Hilary Duff bringing tour to Minnesota this summer

article

Hilary Duff is bringing her "The Lucky Me Tour" to Minnesota in July. She'll perform at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on July 25. Tickets go on sale Feb. 20.



‘The lucky me tour’ comes to Shakopee

Duff, a multi-platinum artist and actress known for her role in "Lizzie McGuire," will perform at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on July 25.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. You can buy them here.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the release of her new album, "Luck … or something."

This is her first global tour in nearly two decades. This tour will span seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.