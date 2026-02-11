Inside Minnesota's controversial seclusion rooms

The Brief Some Minnesota schools use seclusion rooms for students with disabilities, sparking controversy. Right now, they’re banned for students in third grade and below, but the law could change by May to expand seclusion rooms to all grades — with parental approval through grade six. Disability advocates argue for alternative methods to help students.



Minnesota schools' use of seclusion rooms for students with disabilities is under scrutiny as lawmakers debate potential changes.

Seclusion rooms in Minnesota schools

What we know:

Seclusion rooms are used to help students with disabilities calm down, but their use has been controversial. Jessica Webster from Legal Aid described them as "not a best practice" and noted that 11 states have banned them.

The number of schools using these rooms has decreased since 2023 when a law restricted their use to students in fourth grade and above. However, 194 rooms are still registered with the state in 50 different districts.

Senator Seeberger's proposal

What they're saying:

Sen. Judy Seeberger is pushing for a change in legislation to allow seclusion rooms for all grades, with parental approval for students through sixth grade. Her son, Cullen Seeberger, who was formerly held in seclusion rooms, supports this, saying, "If I didn't have seclusion when I was in school, I wouldn't be here."

Sen. Seeberger argues that as seclusion room usage has declined, incidents involving physical holds and staff injuries have increased.

Advocates for alternative methods

What you can do:

Disability advocates have visited 80 seclusion rooms and suggest that sensory or calming rooms with physical activities and cheerful art are more effective.

Jessica Heiser from the Minnesota Disability Law Center noted that most schools do not use seclusion, even for children with the most intense needs.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Sen. Seeberger's bill will pass this year, as it did not pass the House last year despite passing the Senate.