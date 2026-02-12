Gov. Walz proposes $10 million relief package for small businesses impacted by Operation Metro Surge

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is proposing a $10 million relief package to assist Minnesota small businesses impacted by ICE operations in the state. Businesses that demonstrate revenue loss during the surge could apply for forgivable loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The proposal was shared shortly after the announcement that federal immigration agents are winding down operations in the state.



The Minnesota governor is proposing one-time forgivable loans for small businesses in the state impacted by Operation Metro Surge as part of a $10 million relief package.

MN small business relief package following operation Metro Surge

Big picture view:

Minnesota Gov. Walz announced a proposal of $10 million in emergency relief funds for small businesses impacted by Operation Metro Surge.

The governor's office shared the proposal shortly after Border Czar Tom Homan announced an end to the federal immigration enforcement surge in the state.

The funding would be part of the governor's 2026 legislative package and would be administered through the Minnesota Department of Economic Development.

By the numbers:

The one-time funding would be distributed to businesses that are able to demonstrate "substantial revenue loss during specified dates tied to the surge," according to a news release from the governor's office.

Qualifying businesses would receive forgivable loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared the following statement:

"The campaign of retribution by the federal administration has been more than a short-term disruption; it has inflicted long-term damage on Minnesota communities. Recovery will not happen overnight. Families, workers, and business owners are feeling the effects, and our responsibility is clear: we will help rebuild, stabilize these businesses, protect jobs, and ensure Minnesota’s economy can recover and thrive."

Department of Education and Economic Development Commissioner Varilek spoke on what he hopes the relief package will accomplish:

"While the human toll of this action may be apparent through local and national press coverage, the negative impact on Minnesota’s economy is a critical but less visible part of the story. Many Minnesota businesses — especially small businesses — are facing economic hardships that may prove insurmountable for some. While we know economic repercussions for small businesses will be ongoing, this package could provide some fast relief to businesses that are just barely keeping their doors open."

Henry Garcia, who owns CentroMex in East St. Paul, addressed how Operation Metro Surge has disrupted his business:

"The past few months have been some of the hardest I’ve experienced as a business owner. Sales are down, we have limited hours, and we have had to change how we operate. That’s not who we are as a neighborhood store. This proposed forgivable loan package would give businesses like mine breathing room — to keep employees on payroll and keep our doors open. For some of us, it could mean the difference between surviving and closing for good."

What you can do:

There are several ways to help those impacted the most by Operation Metro Surge.

The City of Minneapolis has listed several local organizations that are providing food, rental assistance and mutual aid:

The city also has a list of pharmacies where prescriptions can be delivered or discounted for those having difficulty paying for or picking up their medicine.

There's also a list of mental health resources here.