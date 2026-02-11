From pizzas to steaks: The evolution of Mancini's in St. Paul

The Brief Mancini's in St. Paul has been a staple since 1948, offering a family-like atmosphere. The steakhouse is known for its retro vibe and signature New York strip steaks. A fourth generation of the Mancini family is considering continuing the tradition.



For nearly 80 years, Mancini's has been a beloved fixture in St. Paul, treating everyone like family.

A family-run steakhouse with a retro vibe

Big picture view:

Mancini's, located on West Seventh in St. Paul, has been an iconic restaurant since 1948. It's a place where people remember their grandparents taking them, said Pat Mancini, part of the third generation running the steakhouse.

The restaurant is known for its old-school supper club feel and a theme reminiscent of an old Vegas lounge. Mancini says he feels great pride in having the family name on the building and the importance of treating everyone like family.

Mancini shared, "We've had governors and legislators and council people and mayors. Our saying is, "come as a friend, leave as family."

A rich history and legacy

The backstory:

Mancini enjoys sharing the stories of Mancini's with new visitors and learning about their families and connections to the restaurant. The steakhouse is famous for its New York strip steaks, relish tray, and garlic toast cooked on the grill.



The restaurant's journey began with Pat's grandparents and father, Nick, who opened the business in the late 1940s after purchasing a bar named Hathaways. Pat's grandmother, a great chef from Italy, started cooking to feed customers, and the family gradually expanded their offerings.



In the early 1960s, they opened their first dining room, focusing on char-grilled steaks. Mancini explained their unique technique, using pumice stone to achieve a clean burn and seal in the steak's juices.



"It's been historic ever since for us. I mean, it's just been a great, good feeling. I mean people love it. It's the booths. It's everything that kind of inspires us at Mancini's" said Mancini.

A future with the Mancini name

What's next:

The restaurant now seats 600 people and has hosted celebrities like Dolly Parton, Wayne Newton and Cheryl Tiegs as well as regulars for special occasions. Mancini and his brother John are getting older, but a fourth generation is already working in the restaurant and considering continuing the family tradition.



"That's all we kind of know so that's in our blood. That's what we were taught from a young age is this business. I honestly can't see us doing anything else," said Mancini's daughter Trish Ketchmark.



Mancini expressed hope for the future, saying, "I think there'll be some form of Mancini's here in the future and long after me and John are gone."