Vice President JD Vance in Minneapolis on Thursday: Watch live

The Brief Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Minneapolis to participate in a roundtable and discuss federal efforts in the Twin Cities. Vance is expected to meet with ICE agents and express support for the federal surge in the Twin Cities. He's also expected to criticize opposition from anti-ICE protesters and local leaders.



Vice President JD Vance is slated to make an appearance in Minneapolis on Thursday amid the federal surge in the Twin Cities.

Vance in Minneapolis

What we know:

The vice president is expected to take part in a roundtable in Minneapolis with local leaders and community members.

According to FOX News, Vance is expected to meet with ICE agents and show support for the federal surge in the Twin Cities. He's also expected to criticize sanctuary policies in the Twin Cities and opposition from anti-ICE protesters in the Twin Cities and local leaders.

Vance will also discuss efforts to crack down on fraud in Minnesota.

The exact timing of Vance's visit is not yet known. FOX 9 will carry the news conference live when it happens.

The backstory:

Vance has been vocal in his support of the ICE surge in Minnesota and was quick to come to the defense of ICE officer Jonathan Ross following the shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

At a White House press briefing the day after the shooting, Vance said Ross had acted in self-defense in the shooting. But, regardless, Vance argued Ross couldn't face charges because he was protected by immunity.

Dig deeper:

The visit comes days after the vice president announced that he and his wife Usha are expecting a fourth child.

Vance last visited the Twin Cities in September to meet with families after the shooting at Annunciation Church and School. Prior to that, Vance made a campaign appearance at the former Minneapolis Third Precinct in October 2024 during which he criticized Gov. Walz's handling of the 2020 riots.