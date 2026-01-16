Walz, Frey to be investigated for allegedly impeding law enforcement: Report

The Brief Operation Metro Surge has brought more than 2,000 federal immigration enforcement officials to Minnesota in recent weeks. Following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been outspoken about the federal operation. Sources confirm that Walz and Frey could now be investigated by federal prosecutors for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts.



Federal prosecutors within the Department of Justice (DOJ) are likely to investigate both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts in the wake of Operation Metro Surge, which has increased the presence of immigration enforcement agents throughout the state.

Walz, Frey investigation

What we know:

Sources tell Fox News an investigation is in early stages.

FOX 9 has confirmed no charges have been received yet by the Office of Governor Walz.

What they're saying:

A statement provided to FOX 9 by the Office of Governor Walz says: "Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her."

A statement provided to FOX 9 by the Office of Mayor Frey says: "This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this administration has brought to our streets. I will not be intimidated. My focus will remain where it’s always been: keeping our city safe. America depends on leaders that use integrity and the rule of law as the guideposts for governance. Neither our city nor our country will succumb to this fear. We stand rock solid."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any probe will result in criminal charges.