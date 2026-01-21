Vice President JD Vance to visit Minneapolis this week

article

The Brief Vice President JD Vance will visit the Twin Cities on Thursday, according to a Fox News report. Vance will hold a roundtable with local leaders and community members in Minneapolis. The visit is amid the ongoing ICE surge in Minnesota.



Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to make a visit to the Twin Cities this Thursday amid the ICE surge in Minnesota, according to a FOX News report.

Vance in Minnesota

What we know:

According to the FOX News report, Vance will hold a roundtable with local leaders and community members and deliver remarks in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The exact details of his visit have not yet been released. According to his public schedule, Vance is also scheduled to make a stop in Toledo that same day.

Dig deeper:

According to Fox News, Vance is expected to discuss "restoring law and order in Minneapolis," show support for ICE in Minnesota and meet with ICE agents during the visit.

The visit comes days after the vice president announced that he and his wife Usha are expecting a fourth child.

The backstory:

Vance has been vocal in his support of the ICE surge in Minnesota and was quick to come to the defense of ICE officer Jonathan Ross following the shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

At a White House press briefing the day after the shooting, Vance said Ross had acted in self-defense in the shooting. But, regardless, Vance argued Ross couldn't face charges because he was protected by immunity.