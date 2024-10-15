JD Vance, Minneapolis Mayor Frey exchange words over state of city

The Brief Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance stopped in Minneapolis on Oct. 14, as part of a campaign event. Held outside the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct, Vance referred to Minneapolis as a "city in decline" as a result of poor leadership and crime. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to the comments on social media, calling them an, "unserious stunt from an unserious campaign."



During a campaign stop in Minneapolis on Monday, Oct. 14, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance spoke outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s former Third Precinct location while speaking on the status of the city – claims that Mayor Jacob Frey refuted on social media shortly after.

Vance’s remarks

During the event, Vance criticized both Frey and Gov. Tim Walz’s handling of riots in May 2020 following the death of George Floyd, while calling Minneapolis a "city in decline" during his Twin Cities visit.

During his remarks, Vance noted 1,400 businesses that were destroyed – many of which were minority-owned – as part of the reason why people were leaving the city.

"Minneapolis had one of the great quality of lives five, six years ago, but thanks to the leadership of Tim Walz, has now become overrun with crime," Vance said on Monday. Damage resulting from the riots is estimated to surpass more than $500 million.

"I think a lot of Minnesotans are just sick of the garbage, they’re sick of the lack of common sense in our government, and we have a real opportunity to turn Minnesota red," Vance said.

Richard Nixon was the last Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota in 1972.

Frey’s reply

Taking to social media to respond to Vance’s critique of the state’s largest city, Frey posted on X (formerly Twitter) a series of accomplishments the city has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including downtown’s economic rebound, affordable housing and its parks and bikes systems.

Frey ultimately called the stop an "unserious stunt from an unserious campaign."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has also criticized the city’s response to rioting and the crime that followed during previous speeches.

The Minneapolis City Council has yet to determine what to do with the former third precinct, as community discussion has continued about a possible future version of the building being home to a Democracy center.

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spoke in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Monday during his own campaign stop before departing for Green Bay.