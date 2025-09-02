JD Vance plans Minneapolis visit following Annunciation shooting

The Brief Vice President JD Vance plans a visit to Minneapolis on Wednesday. The Vice President and Second Lady are said to be hosting a series of private meetings, "to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy."



A week after a mass shooting in Minneapolis killed two children, Vice President JD Vance plans to visit and pay respect to its victims.

JD Vance in Minneapolis

What we know:

Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit Minneapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and are said to be hosting a series of private meetings, "to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy."

Annunciation shooting

The backstory:

Two children were killed, and 18 children were hurt when a shooter opened fire from outside a church window as Catholic school students were gathering for morning mass on Aug. 27. Three adults in their 80s were also struck by gunfire but survived.

Last week, authorities identified the two children killed in the shooting as Harper Moyski, 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8,

Police say the shooter left a manifesto filled with hateful remarks towards multiple groups. The chief says the gunman was obsessed with other mass shooters and wanted to become infamous.