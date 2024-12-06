Part of I-94 and stretch of I-494 closing this weekend in Twin Cities

The Brief There will be closures on two major highways the weekend of Dec. 6 - Dec. 8, with crews planning to have things open by Monday morning. Interstate 494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Interstate 35W in Bloomington. Interstate 94 will be closed in both directions between Highway 52 and Highway 61.



Just as holiday shoppers will be flooding stores across the Twin Cities, weekend construction is going to make getting to places like Mall of America a lot more difficult.

I-494 in Bloomington closure

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials said that starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Interstate 494 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 100 and Interstate 35W in Bloomington.

For the first 12 hours, the eastbound closure will extend all the way to Highway 77.

All ramps through the construction zone will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Crews plan to open everything back up by 5 a.m. on Monday.

This is all part of a massive reconstruction project that includes adding E-Z Pass lanes, replacing bridges and building a new interchange at I-35W.

That construction is expected to last for two more years.

I-94 in St. Paul closure

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Interstate 94 is closing in both directions between Highway 52 and Highway 61.

Crews will be demolishing the Kellogg Avenue-3rd Street Bridge as part of a three-year project to build a new overpass.

Traffic on I-94 will be detoured onto I-35E and I-694.

Drivers heading east on I-94 can head north on I-35E, east on I-694 and south on I-694 to the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange in Woodbury.

Drivers westbound on I-94 can head north on I-694, east on I-694 and south on I-35E to westbound I-94.

The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and will remain shut down until 5 a.m. Monday morning, just in time for the morning commute.

Most drivers who know these areas can probably find their own shortcut, but officials are warning the public to plan ahead.

With all the traffic from the I-494 closure being detoured up to the crosstown, drivers can expect big delays in that area this weekend.