Minnesota weather: Bright, tranquil and warming Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures continue to climb on Tuesday with highs ranging from the 30s to 50s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 49 degrees. The next system could bring isolated showers overnight into Wednesday morning.



Expect a mostly sunny day with little to no wind and warming temperatures in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures start off chilly in the 20s but warm nicely into the mid and upper 40s, with southwestern Minnesota reaching the low 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 49 degrees, closer to the seasonable average of 53 degrees.

It’ll be a calm day overall with little to no wind and mostly sunny skies. Some clouds are expected to roll in later in the day ahead of the next system, which may bring the chance of isolated showers overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Chance of isolated showers

What's next:

Clouds linger on Wednesday, though a few breaks in the clouds could allow for some patchy sunshine. A couple of isolated showers may pass through Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Thursday with a high of around 51 degrees, before warming into the 60s on Friday and possibly hitting the 70s this weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: