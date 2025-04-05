Sleepy Eye train crash splits semi-truck trailer in half, minor injuries reported

The Brief A train struck a semi-truck trailer in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:14 p.m. on Highway 14 when the semi-truck driver pulled in front of the train. Authorities say the occupants were treated for minor injuries.



Sleepy Eye train vs. semi-truck crash

Big picture view:

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the crash happened at about 2:13 p.m. when the semi-truck driver was pulling into a business at 24170 on U.S. Highway 14.

Video shared by authorities shows a westbound 1996 International Harvester semi-truck making a right-hand turn in front of a moving Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train. The train then struck the trailer, which was carrying grain, splitting the trailer in half as the train continued on the tracks.

The truck was driven by a 24-year-old man from New Richland, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the train was occupied by a 56-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, both from Madison Lake.

Authorities say the occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No information on citations or criminal charges was shared.

Both the semi-truck and the train were damaged, authorities say.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos shared by the Brown County Sheriff's Office shows the aftermath of a train striking a semi-truck trailer. From: Supplied

What they're saying:

The sheriff's Office also shared the following railroad crossing safety tips:

Slow down when approaching a railroad crossing.

Stop and listen at the railroad crossing.

Stay back when necessary

Have patience.

LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING.

Do not stop on the train tracks.

Never drive under or around the gates or past the lights (if flashing).

Wait until the gates are completely raised, and the lights have stopped flashing before crossing.