Removal of Kellogg Blvd bridge in St. Paul postponed to fall, road closures canceled

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the scheduled removal of the 3rd Street/Kellogg Boulevard Bridge has been rescheduled to sometime this fall.

This means Interstate 94 will be fully open this weekend, despite previously being scheduled for a full closure in both directions between Interstate 35E St. Paul and Interstate 494 in Woodbury to accommodate the project.

MnDOT previously reported the scheduled closure on their 511 website map.

Officials say that work on other parts of the bridge will still be taking place.

The closure was scheduled after St. Paul officials learned in 2014 the bridge had become structurally deficient. The process to replace the bridge, built in 1982,was set to take three years.