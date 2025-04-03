Van Gogh museum maintains that painting found in MN garage was not made by Van Gogh

article

Despite the years of research and thousands of dollars spent, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam says the painting sold at a Minnetonka garage sale is not one of the artist's works.

The painting, called "Elimar," after the words are written in the bottom-right corner, shows a bearded fisherman mending a net and smoking a pipe. A previous analysis by the Van Gogh Museum denied its authenticity, and the museum has not changed its position.

‘Elimar’ is not authentic

What they're saying:

The Van Gogh Museum released the following statement on the painting after the New York-based art firm, LMI, compiled a 450-page report claiming the painting was created by the Dutch artist:

"We have considered the new information mentioned in the LMI Group's Elimar report. Based on our previous opinion on the painting in 2019, we maintain our view that this is not an authentic painting by Vincent van Gogh."

That statement echoes the previous assessment shared by the museum in Feb. 2019, which said "We have carefully examined the material you supplied to us and are of the opinion, based on stylistic features, that your work (Painting: Oil on canvas, 46cm x 42cm) cannot be attributed to Vincent van Gogh."

The backstory:

LMI Group International, a data science art research firm based in New York, said that it has authenticated the painting "Elimar" as a work of the iconic Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

The company released a 450-page report based on four years of research, which reportedly cost more than $30,000 after it purchased the painting for an undisclosed amount in 2019.

The Wall Street Journal reports the museum said it has a "rigorous procedure" in place to authenticate possible Van Gogh artwork. The museum reportedly receives hundreds of authentication requests a year and only considers candidates after a "groundswell of approval from galleries, auction houses or other art professionals", the Journal reports.