Minneapolis’ Falling Knife Brewing Co owner dies

The backstory:

In a social media post, Falling Knife Brewing Company said its owner and chief brewing officer, Tom Berg, died unexpectedly at his home over the weekend.

"Whether his lifelong work in the Minneapolis music scene, his passion for the Minnesota Beer Community at large, or just meeting him out and about in the world, it felt like everyone knew Tom. And to know Tom was to be loved by him," the post read.

The company described Berg as a "dear friend, the visionary architect of what Falling Knife brews, and a guiding force in what we are and do."

Dig deeper:

The brewery opened its doors in the summer of 2019 with a full-service taproom and a 20-barrel brewhouse. Their beers can be found in over 200 bars, restaurants and liquor stores, according to the website.

The brewery, located in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood of Minneapolis, announced it would be closed Monday night to grieve the loss.