Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
In the weeks leading up to an off-duty St. Paul firefighter’s death, police had responded multiple times to his home, according to St. Paul police records.
New DHS commissioner pledges to rebuild trust amid overwhelming problems
Minnesota’s new human services commissioner held aloft a granite plaque with the word “trustworthy” on it Wednesday, telling lawmakers that it would sit on her desk at the agency and govern the way she operates the beleaguered department.
MNsure to open 2020 enrollment period in November
Minnesota's health insurance marketplace MNsure announced Wednesday it will begin its 2020 enrollment period at the start of November.
'They break this window, I will shoot someone': 911 transcript released in crash outside Minnesota State Fair
Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West near the fairgrounds. Officials arrived to a chaotic scene and found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground, gravely injured.
Minnesota soccer fans in awe of visiting USWNT during Allianz Field game
The fans at Allianz Field Tuesday night for the U.S. Women’s National Team Game all agreed that they find the American team inspiring on and off the field.
After 2 weekend fatalities, Metro Transit urging caution around light rail trains
A deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a Blue Line light rail train Monday night was the third incident involving a light rail train this year and the second of the long weekend.
Man shot outside MN State Fair in custody, 3 arrested for riot outside hospital
Police are investigating after three people were shot and a woman was struck by a car outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night. The woman remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Minnesota DHS gets new leader who faces senators’ questions Tuesday
Minnesota’s biggest state agency got its new leader Tuesday when new human services commissioner Jodi Harpstead took charge, but Harpstead is not in for a warm welcome from everyone.
'Shockingly brazen': 3 shot outside Minnesota State Fairgrounds, woman struck by car
Police are investigating after three people were shot outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night.
Police investigating fatal shooting at St. Paul home
Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.
St. Paul family seeks help as granddaughter faces another heart surgery
A St. Paul family is asking for the community's help as they fundraise for their granddaughter’s surgery. She was born with several heart defects and has undergone a number of surgeries.
Woman diagnosed with terminal cancer gets to live dream with ride-along with St. Paul police
A former nurse from Eagan, battling terminal cancer, got to live out her dreams by going on patrol with the St. Paul Police Department.
A bike lane on Ayd Mill Road? The city of St. Paul wants your opinion
Pave it and move on? Or give it an overhaul that includes a bike lane?
Circus Juventas is coming to St. Paul
Circus Juventas will premier Friday July 26
$800 million Riversedge project moving forward in downtown St. Paul
There are changes coming along the Mississippi River in St. Paul as Ramsey County announced it is moving forward with a nearly $800 million project to transform the downtown area by 2022.
84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers
Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.
Summit Avenue home to some of St. Paul's most beautiful gardens
Summit Avenue is home to some of St. Paul's most beautiful gardens.
St. Paul family without an accessible home after nonprofit's failed promise
For the second time, a north St. Paul family is left looking for a handicap-accessible home that will fit their unique situation as their children, battling a rare disease, struggle to get around.
90-year-old St. Paul man wins medals in National Senior Games
Some people take it easy when they get older, but age isn't stopping one man from going for gold.