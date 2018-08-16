State Patrol investigating fatal bicycle crash on Hwy. 36 in Pine Springs
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal bicycle crash that occurred on Highway 36 in Pine Springs Wednesday afternoon.
Turkey holding up traffic gets MnDOT escort to cross I-94
A turkey holding up traffic on Interstate 94 got a special escort from a MnDOT truck to help it cross the road to safety.
Buses, car stuck on icy U.S. Highway 61 hill in St. Paul
A school bus, a Metro Transit bus and a car all got stuck on an icy hill on U.S. Highway 61 at Warner Road in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Rain, fog complicating Thursday morning commute
Rain and dense fog are complicating the morning commute in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
Semi rollover closes WB I-694 in White Bear Lake for over 5 hours
A semi rollover on Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota closed the westbound lanes for more than five hours early Thursday morning.
Semi rollover on I-694 in White Bear Lake
A semi crashed on Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, blocking all westbound lanes for several hours.
I-35 shutdown to make for major weekend headache for Minnesota drivers
Fox 9's Rob Olson looks into the interstate closures in the Twin Cities metro area this weekend.
Ramp from I-394 to I-94 to close late Sunday
It's one of the worst traffic choke points in the Twin Cites and it's about to get a lot worse, before it gets a little better.
2 charged in sex trafficking operation in Edina, Richfield
Two men have been charged for their roles in a sex trafficking operation that brought Chinese women to Edina and Richfield, Minnesota, for commercial sex.
Commuters prepare for heavy downtown Minneapolis traffic during construction
Commuters encounter even heavier traffic in downtown Minneapolis during construction season.
Squad video of Worthington, Minn. traffic stop shows agent punch, knee suspect
Recently released dash camera video of a Worthington, Minn. traffic stop calls into question the use of force by a drug task force agent and the amount of time the suspect had to comply with orders.
Interstate 94 construction causes headaches for commuters
Construction season will affect many in the Twin Cities, especially along I-94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.