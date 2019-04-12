Boy injured in Mall of America incident now home nearly 5 months later
Nearly five months after he was thrown from the third level of Mall of America, a young boy is now home recovering, according to a family update.
Man who threw 5-year-old boy from Mall of America balcony sentenced to 19 years in prison
The man who threw a five-year-old boy from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison.
Man who threw boy from Mall of America sentenced to 19 years
The man who threw a boy from the third floor of the Mall of America was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison.
Man who threw boy over balcony at MOA sentenced to 19 years
The man who threw a boy over the balcony at the Mall of America was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Girls on the Run
The Girls on the Run 5k is Saturday at the Mall of America
Man charged with throwing child at Mall of America pleads guilty
The man charged with throwing a child at the Mall of America pleaded guilty Tuesday.
MOA suspect due in court
Emmanuel Aranda is due in court facing charges if premeditated attempted murder
Boy thrown at Mall of America continues to heal
The five-year-old boy who police say was thrown from the third level of the Mall of America is now "alert and conscious," according to a family representative.
5-year-old thrown from MOA balcony now alert
The five-year-old boy who police say was thrown from the third level of the Mall of America is now "alert and conscious," according to a family representative.
Doctor reflects on boy's remarkable recovery after Mall of America attack
A doctor who specializes in children's health reflects on Landen's remarkable recovery after the 5-year-old boy was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America.
Boy still sedated following MOA incident
A family representative says the five-year-old boy, who police say a man threw from the third level of the Mall of America, is still in intensive care and sedation.
Pastor gives update on boy thrown at Mall of America
The pastor of the boy thrown at the Mall of America said the boy's test results amazed doctors.
Pastor Mac Hammond gives update on boy's condition
Pastor Mac Hammond gives an update on the boy who was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America. He said doctors were amazed by his test results.
Man charged in Mall of America attack appears in court
The man charged in the Mall of America attack, 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda, appeared in court Tuesday.
Suspect in Mall of America attack appears in court as boy begins 'long journey to recovery'
The man accused of throwing a boy over a railing at the Mall of America appeared in court Tuesday as the boy remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
Charges: Man went to Mall of America with intent to kill
According to the charges, Emmanuel Aranda went to the Mall of America with the intent to kill someone, and ended up severely injuring a young boy after he threw him over the balcony.
Suspect charged after throwing boy over balcony at Mall of America
Emmanuel Aranda, the suspect accused of throwing a boy over a balcony at the Mall of America, has been charged with attempted premeditated murder.
Bloomington police give update on boy injured at Mall of America
Bloomington police give update on boy injured at Mall of America
Child thrown or pushed from third level on Mall of America
A five-year-old child was critically injured after they were either thrown or pushed from the third floor of the Mall of America Friday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing child from third level at Mall of America
A five-year-old child was critically injured after they were either thrown or pushed from the third floor of the Mall of America Friday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department.