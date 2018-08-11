Man who pleaded guilty to throwing boy at Mall of America appeals case
The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America is appealing his case.
Police: 5-year-old pushed or thrown from 3rd floor of Mall of America
A five-year-old child was critically injured after he was either pushed or thrown from 3rd floor of Mall of America Friday morning, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed.
An Eagan woman credits her protective gear for helping her survive an I-35W motorcycle crash
Her leather jacket saved her arms and her helmet saved her life.
Cause of 3 metro house fires under investigation, 1 fatal
Two people were killed in a house fire in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota overnight. Two other house fires in Brooklyn Park and Bloomington left several people displaced.
Bloomington Islamic center vandalized months after explosion
Just months after a blast shattered the early-morning serenity of sunrise prayers at Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., the mosque was struck by vandals who broke windows and damaged many other items in the building, according to police.
New footage from Bloomington, Minn. islamic center bombing
New footage was released from the Bloomington Islamic center bombing back in August.
Security camera captures explosion at Islamic community center
Security cameras at the Dar-al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. captured footage of an explosion over the summer, an incident that still remains unsolved
Hundreds gather in solidarity with Bloomington mosque after apparent attack
Hundreds gathered in Bloomington Tuesday to show solidarity with the Dar-Al Farooq mosque after apparent attack on the congregation during morning prayers Saturday.
State and national leaders denounce bombing of Minnesota mosque
A group of state and national politicians gathered Sunday to see for themselves the damage caused by an improvised explosive device at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington just one day earlier.
St. Louis Park, Bloomington look for nontraditional candidates for law enforcement jobs
St. Louis Park and Bloomington are looking for nontraditional candidates to fill open law enforcement jobs.
Bloomington animal hospital partners with domestic abuse shelter
Pet Crossing Animal Hospital in Bloomington partners with a domestic abuse shelter in the metro by taking in animals while their owners get back on their feet.
Rescued dogs ready to find their forever homes
Dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Bloomington are ready to be adopted! Dozens have already found their forever homes, but there are two left who are waiting for their families.
More than 30 dogs rescued from warehouse in Bloomington, Minnesota
More than 30 dogs were rescued from a warehouse in Bloomington, Minnesota, where those responsible claimed to host an animal rescue shelter. The owner, Bethany Belby, was arrested on probable animal neglect.
Man arrested after overnight search, charged for Crookston homicide
The subject of an overnight manhunt has been charged for a homicide in Crookston.
Bloomington officer-involved shooting, manhunt
The suspect in a Crookston, Minnesota homicide is in custody after an officer-involved shooting and 6-hour manhunt in Bloomington.
Attempted burglary led to Bloomington, Minnesota, homicide
An attempted burglary in Bloomington, Minnesota, led to the killing of a 19-year-old man.
Sinkhole threatens Bloomington home
A growing sinkhole is inching closer to a Bloomington home.