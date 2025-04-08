Minnesota Department of Education rejects Trump admin's DEI demand

The Brief Minnesota education leaders are rejecting a request from the Trump admin to sign off on DEI changes. A letter from the Minnesota education commissioner questions the Education Department's authority to issue such a request. The federal request threatens a cut to funding for schools that don't end DEI programs and initiatives.



In a letter to the Trump administration, the Minnesota Department of Education is pushing back against a federal demand telling state leaders to sign off on ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in schools.

Federal funding cuts

The backstory:

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education sent letters out to state leaders, requiring them to agree to comply with new "antidiscrimination obligations in order to continue receiving federal financial assistance."

A statement from the U.S. Department of Education warned: "Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right. When state education commissioners accept federal funds, they agree to abide by federal antidiscrimination requirements," wrote Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. "Unfortunately, we have seen too many schools flout or outright violate these obligations, including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans to favor another based on identity characteristics in clear violation of Title VI."

The letter gave state leaders 10 days to sign off on the request.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Department of Education also sent letters out in February telling schools they must eliminate any DEI initiatives at schools or face a loss of funding. The letters argued the programs could violate Title VI and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

A statement from the Department of Education made it clear that schools must perform services in a "nondiscriminatory manner in an environment free from discriminatory harassment that limits educational opportunities."

Minnesota rejects order

What's new:

On Monday, Minnesota Department of Education commissioner Willie Jett shared the state's response to the Trump administration request. In a letter to the Trump admin, Jett questions the authority of the U.S. Department of Education to issue such a request. Jett also argues the request flouts the legally-required rulemaking process for the U.S. Department of Education.

Jett also points out federal threats to pull funding from schools would be unlawful as funding is directed by Congress. He also makes it clear that Minnesota's programs already abide by federal law.

The letter also points out that the Education Department hasn't explained which DEI programs are problematic.

What's next:

It's unclear how the U.S. Department of Education will respond to the situation. At least one other state, New York, has also rejected the request from federal leaders.

If the Education Department were to pull funding, the move would almost certainly end up in court. Attorney General Keith Ellison has already sent out guidance for schools on the February order by the Education Department on DEI.

What they're saying:

The letter from Commissioner Jett reads in part:

"MDE has long followed federal law in implementing federal programs. There is nothing unlawful in the principles underlying programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Indeed, ED has long supported these principles… ED does not have the authority to unilaterally overrule the will of Congress. The current uncertainty and threats would penalize the most vulnerable children in Minnesota and are a distraction from the good work we need to do to ensure every student has access to a world-class education."

Full letter from Commissioner Jett